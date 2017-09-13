You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— We tried the new queso from Chipotle, and I'm not sure we ever will again.

On Tuesday, Chipotle released its first-ever melty cheese dip - otherwise known as queso - to locations across the country.

According to their website, the queso is preservative free, without added colors or flavors, and made with 23 all-real, all-delicious ingredients. Although, we didn't think it was that delicious.

"It tastes like a cheese sauce you'd put on top of broccoli or something," one person said.

"It is a cheese dip that doesn't taste like it has much cheese in it," another said.

Most of us had an issue with its texture.

"It was thicker than the queso I'm used to," someone said. "It is somewhere between a 'normal' queso and a pimiento cheese."

The yellow color also stands out, and you can see specs of red and green (which I presume are peppers or spices) in it.

And while it was described by most of us as just "meh," it did have one positive review.

"I'd pay extra for it," one person said.

You can add queso to your next burrito, burrito bowl or other entree for $1.25, or you can order it on the side with chips in two sizes. The large is $5.25.