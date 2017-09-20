Local News

Wayne County school briefly put on lockdown due to shots fired nearby

Posted 2:04 p.m. today
Updated 7 minutes ago

Goldsboro, N.C. — Eastern Wayne High School was put on lockdown briefly Wednesday in response to shots being fire in a nearby neighborhood.

Wayne County authrories arrived and made an arrest.

No students were hurt and officers gave the all-clear for the school to resume normal activity.

