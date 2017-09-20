You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19AXB

— Eastern Wayne High School was put on lockdown briefly Wednesday in response to shots being fire in a nearby neighborhood.

Wayne County authrories arrived and made an arrest.

No students were hurt and officers gave the all-clear for the school to resume normal activity.