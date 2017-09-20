Local News
Wayne County school briefly put on lockdown due to shots fired nearby
Goldsboro, N.C. — Eastern Wayne High School was put on lockdown briefly Wednesday in response to shots being fire in a nearby neighborhood.
Wayne County authrories arrived and made an arrest.
No students were hurt and officers gave the all-clear for the school to resume normal activity.
