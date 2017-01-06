You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The fatal shooting of the print shop operator at Wayne Community College two years ago is now a federal hate crime investigation.

Ron Lane was shot and killed at the school's library on April 13, 2015.

Investigators said Kenneth Morgan Stancil III walked into the print shop and shot Lane with a 12-gauge pump shotgun. He fled on a motorcycle and was captured the next morning when officers found him asleep on a beach in Volusia County, Fla.

Stancil worked at the print shop until a month before the shooting, when he was fired for repeated absences.

An admitted neo-Nazi who said he doesn’t believe in race mixing and hates gay people, Stancil said he shot Lane because the openly gay man made sexual advances toward his 16-year-old brother through Facebook.

According to a search warrant that was recently unsealed, authorities want to examine Nick Stancil's Facebook page, which was deleted shortly after the shooting, because they are trying to determine whether Kenneth Stancil should be charged with a federal hate crime.