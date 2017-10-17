You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A utility that provides water in southeastern North Carolina has sued a company it accuses of polluting the Cape Fear River, where the utility gets its water.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority filed a complaint in U.S. District Court on Monday afternoon accusing Chemours and DuPont of violating the Clean Water Act and several other federal laws by putting a chemical known as GenX into the water.

The complaint calls for damages of more than $75,000.

A spokesman for Chemours did not immediately respond to questions about the lawsuit.

GenX, which is used to make Teflon and other items, is an unregulated chemical, and the health effects of long-term exposure to it aren't well known.

Still, state regulators have ordered Chemours to provide bottled water to dozens of people who live near the company's plant on the Cumberland-Bladen county line whose private drinking water wells have shown high levels of GenX. On Tuesday, another nine homes were added to the list to receive bottled water, bringing the total to 35.

"Bottled water is a short-term fix, and we’re working with the counties and the company to find a long-term solution for families who rely on these wells," Secretary of Environmental Quality Michael Regan said in a statement.

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority director Jim Fletcher told North Carolina lawmakers earlier this month that the utility's water meets state and federal drinking water standards, but he said too little is known about GenX.

The lawsuit is the second against Chemours over GenX. Two weeks ago, a Wilmington man filed what he hopes will become a class-action lawsuit over health problems and lower property values.

The DEQ will also conduct two additional tests to two Cumberland County elementary schools and Gray's Creek High School, which gets water from the Public Works Commission.

"PWC has not provided any information or level of concern about their water supply that supplies not just the schools, but the city of Fayetteville," Superintendent Tim Kinlaw said.

Kinlaw says at this point, there is no reason for parents to be concerned about the water quality. He has not received official notification from the state about water testing.