— Residents at the Governors Point Apartments off Ray Road in Raleigh have been unable to shower or use the bathroom for days at a time as crews work to replace backflow valves to meet city code.

An email went out to residents on June 7, informing them that work would be done and water would be shut off for a portion of the day on June 9. A series of emails then followed, informing residents that they would have to go without water for several more days.

Resident Beverly Albano said she never knows what she’s going to get when she wakes up in the morning. One day the water is on and working fine and the next it is turned off for hours or even days at a time.

Many residents have been forced to use portapotties placed around the complex during periods with no water.

“You don’t know when you can brush your teeth, you don’t know when you can take a shower because sometimes it’s on and sometimes it’s not,” she said. “I’m a little frustrated, I really am.”

The real estate investment company that owns the property said it was replacing back flow valves that allow for water to be shut off in both directions if there is any issue with the water supply.

The complex said Thursday that work is complete and water has been restored, but Albano isn’t convinced. She said the water pressure remains low in her home and she is worried it may go off again at any time.

"We've had to do a lot of takeout because ou can't cook without water. I've been to my parents a lot, several friends have offered for us to go and take showers because, like I said, you don't know if you're going to have the water or not," she said.

Resident Emanuel Dunn said he was initially frustrated by the situation, but he isn’t upset. Once the issue came to light, it was easier to plan accordingly, he said.

“It was kind of frustrating at first, but after they started communicating more, I was able to figure out how to go about knowing when the water was going to be on and when it was going to be off. It was easier as time went on,’ Dunn said.

The company that owns the Governors Point Apartments declined to give an interview, but did release a statement.

'It's fair to say that the work took longer than expected, but the team is pleased that efforts to minimize disruption in the second round of work were successful, that water has been restored for all residents and that they're awaiting the final results in order to life teh boil water advisory," the statement said.

The boil water notice remains in effect until test samples come back OK.