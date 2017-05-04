Water released from Falls Lake amid high water levels
Posted 25 minutes ago
Updated 16 minutes ago
Wake County, N.C. — Flooding from April's rain has raised Falls Lake by nearly 10 feet, and the United States Amy Corp of Engineers is now lowering the lake.
The Corp is releasing water through the dam at 5,000 cubic feet per second.
They hoped to increase that to 6,000 Thursday, but they are holding off due to rain in the forecast.
The plan is now to increase the release Friday.
While Friday's plan worries people living near the river, emergency managers said the impact should be minimal.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.