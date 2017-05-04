You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1805u

— Flooding from April's rain has raised Falls Lake by nearly 10 feet, and the United States Amy Corp of Engineers is now lowering the lake.

The Corp is releasing water through the dam at 5,000 cubic feet per second.

They hoped to increase that to 6,000 Thursday, but they are holding off due to rain in the forecast.

The plan is now to increase the release Friday.

While Friday's plan worries people living near the river, emergency managers said the impact should be minimal.