— A water quality alert was issued Thursday at Carolina Beach after excessive levels of bacteria were found.

Officials said that initial testing at an oceanside site off Hamlet Avenue showed levels of bacteria that exceeded state and Environmental Protection Agency standards for swimming, according to NBC affiliate WECT.

The tests found high levels of enterococci, which is bacteria found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While the bacteria doesn't cause illness, studies show that it could indicate the presence of other harmful organisms, the television station reported.

More samples will be taken next week.