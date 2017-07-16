You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An 8-inch water main break near downtown Cary left 11 homes without water on Sunday.

Officials with the Town of Cary responded to the break at 829 Madison Avenue late Sunday morning, temporarily closing the road from Chip Circle to Gayle Circle.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water to the affected homes. Officials estimate that the road will reopen around 4 p.m.

Drivers should use Chatham Street, Harrison Avenue, Chapel Hill Road and Maynard Road to detour until the street reopens.