— A water main break closed a segment of NC-98 (Durham Road) overnight, and crews say the road won't reopen for days.

Officials announced Sunday that the 400 block of Durham Road between Tyler Run Drive and S. Wingate Street will be closed until Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Eleven customers were without water Sunday while crews worked to repair the water main. Officials said that even though water service will be restored the same day, the extensive damage done to the roadway has prolonged the road's closure.

The following detour is in effect: