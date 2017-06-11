Traffic
Water main break in Durham closes road through Tuesday
Posted 45 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A water main break closed a segment of NC-98 (Durham Road) overnight, and crews say the road won't reopen for days.
Officials announced Sunday that the 400 block of Durham Road between Tyler Run Drive and S. Wingate Street will be closed until Tuesday afternoon or evening.
Eleven customers were without water Sunday while crews worked to repair the water main. Officials said that even though water service will be restored the same day, the extensive damage done to the roadway has prolonged the road's closure.
The following detour is in effect:
- Motorists traveling westbound on Durham Road/NC 98 will turn left onto South Wingate Street, right onto Woodland Drive, right onto Tyler Run Drive, and left back onto Durham Road/NC 98.
- Motorists traveling eastbound on Durham Road/NC 98 will turn right onto Tyler Run Drive, left onto Woodland Drive, left onto South Wingate Street, and right back onto Durham Road/NC 98.
