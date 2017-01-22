Local News
Water main break closes road in downtown Durham
Posted 7:36 a.m. today
Updated 7:41 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A water main break prompted officials to close a segment of road in Durham on Sunday.
Around 5:15 a.m., crews responded to the break at N. Elizabeth Street and Canal Street in downtown Durham.
Officials said that the incident has closed a segment of N. Elizabeth Street between Dowd Street and Canal Street.
The road will be closed for most of the day while crews work to repair the damage, they said.
