— A water main break prompted officials to close a segment of road in Durham on Sunday.

Around 5:15 a.m., crews responded to the break at N. Elizabeth Street and Canal Street in downtown Durham.

Officials said that the incident has closed a segment of N. Elizabeth Street between Dowd Street and Canal Street.

The road will be closed for most of the day while crews work to repair the damage, they said.