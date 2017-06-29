You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Aqua North Carolina was working to repair a water main break on Thursday afternoon that was affecting several subdivisions in the Fayetteville area.

According to a company spokesman, about 175 homes located in the Wells Place, Arran Hills, Shenandoah Lakes, Hillcrest, Beaver Creek, Glenbrook, Hampton Oaks and Southgate II neighborhoods were affected.

Reduced water pressure may be experienced by some homes in neighboring areas as crews continue to work to restore water service.

The North Carolina Division of Water Resources suggests that customers boil water used for human consumption for one to two minutes before use. This includes water used for drinking, cooking, making ice and brushing teeth.

The company said customers would be contacted when the advisory was lifted.

Additional details were not immediately available.