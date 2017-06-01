Local News
Water line breaks in front of Wakefield HS, impacts traffic
Posted 25 minutes ago
A water line break in front of Wakefield High School was impacting traffic Thursday night.
Raleigh police said traffic is blocked as crews assess the damage and the road will likely be closed through Friday morning.
The road closure also impacts Wakefield elementary and middle schools.
It was not clear if the schools had water.
School officials did not say how the water line break could impact Friday classes.
