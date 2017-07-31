Traffic
Water line break closes southbound Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
Posted 2:26 a.m. today
Updated 32 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard into Raleigh are expected to be closed through Monday while crews repair a water line.
Detours are posted in the area of Capital and Fairview Road, and the City of Raleigh suggested that drivers avoid the area if possible.
Emergency repairs to a water line break began before dawn on Monday and were expected to take at least 24 hours, the city said.
