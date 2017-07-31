You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard into Raleigh are expected to be closed through Monday while crews repair a water line.

Detours are posted in the area of Capital and Fairview Road, and the City of Raleigh suggested that drivers avoid the area if possible.

Emergency repairs to a water line break began before dawn on Monday and were expected to take at least 24 hours, the city said.