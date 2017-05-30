Traffic

Water line break closes section of southbound Capital Boulevard near merge ramp at Wake Forest Road

Posted 1:28 p.m. today

Raleigh, N.C. — The City of Raleigh has closed southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard at the merge ramp from Wake Forest Road to repair a broken water line.

Traffic from Wake Forest Road will be diverted to northbound Capital Boulevard. From northbound Capital Boulevard, drivers should turn left onto Fenton Sreet and then left onto southbound Capital.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and avoid it if possible.

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all