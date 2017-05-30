You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The City of Raleigh has closed southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard at the merge ramp from Wake Forest Road to repair a broken water line.

Traffic from Wake Forest Road will be diverted to northbound Capital Boulevard. From northbound Capital Boulevard, drivers should turn left onto Fenton Sreet and then left onto southbound Capital.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and avoid it if possible.