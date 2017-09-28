You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19F5d

— In a statement issued overnight, Aqua North Carolina said it would link 700 north Raleigh customers to a temporary water source. Households in Stonehenge, Wildwood Green and Still Water Landing should have water service restored before noon.

Aqua NC Communications Manager Donna P. Alston put out the statement just before 2 a.m.



"To prepare for the transition to the alternative source, crews are flushing the Aqua system overnight and anticipate bringing it on line during the early morning hours," the statement said.

Alston warned that customers could see "temporary discoloration of their water" or a slightly different taste.

Despite having made progress to restore water pressure, Aqua NC was asking customers to avoid non-essential water use and asking the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to make that request mandatory.

The President of Aqua America told WRAL News on Wednesday that recent water shortages or outages are due to overuse.