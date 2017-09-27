You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Aqua America customers reported numerous water outages on Wednesday in several north Raleigh neighborhoods.

Customers contacted the company complaining of either discoloration in their water or no water altogether. Stonehenge and Crescent Ridge neighborhoods are among those affected, officials said.

An Aqua America spokesperson said that water levels are low because wells are pumping twice as hard and continuously running out of water. Officials attribute this to the lack of recent rain in the area and said, "because there is no rain in the forecast, there is no immediate end in sight."

The company, which serves customers in North Carolina and nationwide, will send notices out in the mail on Wednesday, and an alert system will ask customers to reduce use of water for nonessential activities. Aqua American representatives are also asking customers to use water during the low-usage period, which is between 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated.