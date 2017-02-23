Pets
WATCH LIVE: Giraffe expecting new calf
Posted 7:21 a.m. today
Updated 8 minutes ago
Harpursville, N.Y. — April, a 15-year-old female giraffe in New York's Animal Adventure Park, is expecting her fourth calf.
The new calf will be the first for April's mate, Oliver. The calf will weigh about 150 pounds and stand about 6 feet tall when it's born, according to the park.
The stream was briefly taken offline for "violating YouTube's policy on nudity or sexual content," but it was later restored.
