Warrants: Woman attempted to steal from foundation honoring 17-year-old lifeguard

Posted 4:49 p.m. today
Updated 50 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh woman was charged Saturday with attempting to steal money from a foundation honoring a 17-year-old lifeguard who was killed last year, according to arrest warrants.

On July 4, Joann Marie Armstrong attempted to cash a forged check from the Rachel’s Writers Foundation in the amount of $650. The following week, Armstrong attempted to cash five additional forged checks from the foundation totaling $2,350, according to warrants.

The Rachel’s Writers Foundation was created in honor of Rachel Rosoff, who was electrocuted last September when she dipped her hand into a pool with faulty ground wiring, received an electrical shock and drowned.

According to the arrest warrant, Armstrong is also accused of stealing $30 in cash from Rosoff’s mother, Michelle Rosoff.

Family members said Armstrong helped run the Rachel Writers Foundation.

Armstrong, 42, of 8509 Neuse Hunter Drive, is charged with uttering a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretenses and misdemeanor larceny.

Armstrong was being held in the Wake County Detention Center under $20,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

