— A former district attorney asked his employees to take online courses for his wife while she supposedly was working in the prosecutor's office in a neighboring county, according to search warrants released this week.

The State Bureau of Investigation last summer began investigating allegations that two North Carolina district attorneys, Wallace Bradsher and Craig Blitzer, had hired each other's wives for no-show jobs. The SBI's findings were turned over to the North Carolina Attorney General's Office in December, but no charges have been filed in the case so far.

Bradsher, who resigned last month as district attorney in Person and Caswell counties, hired Cindy Blitzer as a legal assistant in early 2015, while Craig Blitzer, who resigned in March as Rockingham County district attorney, hired Bradsher's wife in a similar position, according to a whistleblower lawsuit filed in February.

The former employee in Bradsher's office who filed the lawsuit said she never saw Cindy Blitzer in the office and that Blitzer was enrolled full time in nursing school at the time.

According to the application for a warrant the SBI obtained to search Cindy Blitzer's work computer, other employees also said they rarely, if ever, saw her at work in the district attorney's office.

The SBI agent also conducted surveillance on Cindy Blitzer and saw her taking classes at a local university when she was supposed to be working. The agent requested computer log-in and payroll data to see if the two match up.

The agent also interviewed two of Craig Blitzer's employees who said that he asked them to take online math courses for his wife and even gave them permission to do the online work during the work day.