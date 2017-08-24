You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus last weekend had a history of mental health issues, according to search warrants.

Police responded to a single-family residence at the Baity Hill family housing community just after midnight Sunday in response to a domestic incident involving a husband, wife and child.

According to a 911 call released earlier this week, Victor Oluwasegva told a dispatcher that his wife, Ebony Oluwasegva, stabbed him multiple times while he was sleeping.

Search warrants reveal that Victor Oluwasegva told officers who responded to the scene that his wife had injured or killed their child.

According to the warrants, police who responded to the home found a knife that appeared to be covered in blood just inside the doorway of the apartment.

Upon entering the apartment, officers located the body of 5-year-old Israel Oluwasegva in the living room. The boy had a stab wound in his chest and appeared to be dead, the warrant states.

Police said Ebony Oluwasegva had injured herself inside a bathroom, and pills and a pill bottle belonging to her were found scattered throughout the apartment.

Officers believe the pills were used to treat seizures and depression, and Victor Oluwasegva told officers his wife suffered from mental health issues in the past, according to the warrant.

During a search of the apartment, officers also located a notebook that appeared to contain writings and drawings related to depression and death.

In the warrants, investigators note that Victor Oluwasegva said his wife had previously assaulted him.

Ebony and Victor Oluwasegva were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The district attorney said Ebony Oluwasegva will be charged with murder and attempted murder when she is released from the hospital.