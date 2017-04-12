  • Weather

Brother who bought booze for teen who died after leaving crash will not face charges

Posted April 12
Updated 8:18 p.m. yesterday

Raleigh, N.C. — In investigating the death of Lauren Maria Jenkins, 17, after a car crash at the intersection of Leesville and Oneal roads last month, authorities have found that her older brother bought alcohol for Jenkins and two friends before the accident.

In applying for a warrant to search her car, an agent with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agency wrote that he learned from state troopers that Nicholas (Nick) Scott Jenkins "had purchased alcohol for them at an ABC store with money provided by the underage persons."

According to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, the county will not pursue charges against the teen's brother.

"These are difficult cases," Freeman said. "This is not inconsistent with how we handle other cases where a close relative has died, and potential charges do not rise above a level of a misdemeanor."

"At the end of the day, he has lost a great deal and will spend the rest of his life knowing he contributed to her death."

Lauren Jenkins, a Leesville Road High School student, was found dead about 36 hours after the crash.

A woman who called 911 to report the crash told the dispatcher that her husband went outside to check after hearing the impact and saw "a woman running down the road hysterical."

Trooper D. Gray said Jenkins failed to yield as she attempted to make a left turn and pulled in front of a car driven by Carly Brown. Gray said Brown told him Jenkins appeared to be injured as she and another girl in her car walked and then ran off after the crash.

Although investigators have not determined whether Jenkins' drinking contributed to the crash, Gray told the ALE agent that he found a bottle of cognac in the car at the scene.

An application for a warrant to search Lauren Jenkins' iPhone says Gray obtained video of her "and several other youthful looking individuals in a hotel room consuming from what appeared to Hennessy Cognac and Cruzan Rum."

21 Comments

  • Mark Card Apr 29, 1:41 a.m.
    Such a beautiful, young girl, what a tragedy, and for a parent nothing could be worse..,

  • Erika Phipps Apr 13, 12:22 p.m.
    The brother was wrong to buy her the booze, and should be charged for that crime, but she was 17, not 7. She knew better than to ask for/accept illegal alcohol, and then consume it, and certainly to then drive with it in her system. She's responsible for her behavior, and tragically her own demise.

  • Jj Parker Apr 13, 12:01 p.m.
    Seems to be Nick needs to be jailed for life

  • Clarence Drumgoole Apr 13, 8:05 a.m.
    "News", newly received or noteworthy information, especially about recent or important events:
    News, not everyone concern.

  • Fred Neopolitano Apr 12, 8:17 p.m.
    Wow- this guy is bad news. And while I don't always appreciate WRAL's clear liberal slant, I think they are just reporting this story as it is news.

  • Greg Smith Apr 12, 6:15 p.m.
    This isn't the first time he has made news.
    http://www.wral.com/two-arrested-after-downtown-cary-shootout/13994701/

  • Mike Wells Apr 12, 4:15 p.m.
    This story is sad no matter which side you look at it. I have not heard if it has passed. A bill is being voted on to raise the amount a beer a micro brewery can brew. Why? is there not enough beer in NC? I recently saw this article published in the Charlotte Observer There's a reason N.C. is such a great beer state | The Charlotte Observer; http://www.charlotteobserver.com/opinion/op-ed/article9122591.html
    Remember back when, tobacco was big in tobacco. All of sudden everyone was against the tobacco companies because tobacco was bad for you. How long will it take for the State of NC to understand? The pockets are being lined with the liquid gold. Such as shame so many lives are being lost do to alcohol.

  • Jeff Freuler Apr 12, 2:16 p.m.
    Since she dies the BAC will have to come from the state medical examiners office which usually takes a couple of weeks

  • William Willets Apr 12, 1:16 p.m.
  • Red Baird Apr 12, 1:16 p.m.
    The staff at WRAL is doing what they're paid to do, reporting the news. Nothing more, nothing less.

