You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17orH

— In investigating the death of Lauren Maria Jenkins, 17, after a car crash at the intersection of Leesville and Oneal roads last month, authorities have found that her older brother bought alcohol for Jenkins and two friends before the accident.

In applying for a warrant to search her car, an agent with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agency wrote that he learned from state troopers that Nicholas (Nick) Scott Jenkins "had purchased alcohol for them at an ABC store with money provided by the underage persons."

According to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, the county will not pursue charges against the teen's brother.

"These are difficult cases," Freeman said. "This is not inconsistent with how we handle other cases where a close relative has died, and potential charges do not rise above a level of a misdemeanor."

"At the end of the day, he has lost a great deal and will spend the rest of his life knowing he contributed to her death."

Lauren Jenkins, a Leesville Road High School student, was found dead about 36 hours after the crash.

A woman who called 911 to report the crash told the dispatcher that her husband went outside to check after hearing the impact and saw "a woman running down the road hysterical."

Trooper D. Gray said Jenkins failed to yield as she attempted to make a left turn and pulled in front of a car driven by Carly Brown. Gray said Brown told him Jenkins appeared to be injured as she and another girl in her car walked and then ran off after the crash.

Although investigators have not determined whether Jenkins' drinking contributed to the crash, Gray told the ALE agent that he found a bottle of cognac in the car at the scene.

An application for a warrant to search Lauren Jenkins' iPhone says Gray obtained video of her "and several other youthful looking individuals in a hotel room consuming from what appeared to Hennessy Cognac and Cruzan Rum."