— A teenager charged in a fatal Fourth of July shooting at a Raleigh McDonald’s attempted to escape custody Tuesday, according to a warrant.

Curtis Hart Rainey, 18, is charged with murder in the death of Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, who was shot at a McDonald’s following the downtown Raleigh fireworks show.

According to a warrant, Rainey attempted to escape from the custody of detention officer J. Vasquez at the Wake County Detention Center and damaged ceiling tiles and an air vent at the facility.

Rainey, who was being held at the Wake County Detention Center under no bond to await trial, has been charged with attempt to escape local confinement and injury to real property.

During his first court appearance last week, a judge told Rainey he could face the death penalty if he is convicted in connection with the fatal July 4 shooting.

Kenneth Edward Watts, 16, has also been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with McAllister’s death.