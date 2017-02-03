You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A kindergarten teacher who was gunned down outside her parents' Cary home in December was on the phone with her daughter when she was killed, according to a search warrant released Friday.

Michele Kennington Williams, 51, was found dead in her Chrysler Pacifica at 1219 Collington Drive on Dec. 9.

Her estranged husband, David Sloan Williams, 55, of 1228 Stone Home Lane in Raleigh, surrendered to police at Cary Towne Center a short while later and was charged with murder.

The couple's daughter, Allison Williams, told investigators that her parents had been separated for about six months and described the relationship between them as tense, according to an application for a warrant to search David Williams' home, his Honda Civic and Michele Williams' Chrysler.

"The daughter stated that finances were a point of contention in the ongoing divorce/separation proceedings involving the couple," the warrant application states. "The daughter stated that David would kill her mother over the issue of disbursement of finances within the separation/divorce proceedings."

Investigators also found a draft separation agreement among Michelle Williams' belongings in her parents' home, "and the contents of the draft indicated the separation of their property was contentious," the warrant states.

Allison Williams told investigators that she was on the phone with her mother the night of the shooting when her mother told her she was pulling into a parking spot outside her grandparents' home, where her mother had moved during the separation.

"Michele stated 'Oh' prior to her daughter hearing multiple gunshots and her daughter losing communication with Michele," the warrant application states.

Michele Williams was killed by rifle shots, investigators said, and the warrant application said a rifle was found near David Williams' Honda, which was parked outside Cary Towne Center. A .22-caliber handgun and a magazine loaded with ammunition similar to that in the rifle were found inside the Honda, according to the warrant.

Michele Williams was a kindergarten teacher at Timber Drive Elementary School in Garner.