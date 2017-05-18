Local News
Warrant: Mebane man's messages to judge threaten crucifixion
Posted 10:12 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A Mebane man was jailed under a $500,000 bond Wednesday after he was charged with threatening a district court judge.
Keith Pardee Kemsley, 52, was charged with threatening a legal court officer, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant said Kemsley threatened District Court Judge Ned Mangum, saying "#crucify you yes ... I meant that in the Biblical sense" and "putting him up on a crucifix will be my pleasure."
