Local News

Warrant: Mebane man's messages to judge threaten crucifixion

Posted 10:12 a.m. today

Keith Pardee Kemsley
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Raleigh, N.C. — A Mebane man was jailed under a $500,000 bond Wednesday after he was charged with threatening a district court judge.

Keith Pardee Kemsley, 52, was charged with threatening a legal court officer, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant said Kemsley threatened District Court Judge Ned Mangum, saying "#crucify you yes ... I meant that in the Biblical sense" and "putting him up on a crucifix will be my pleasure."

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all