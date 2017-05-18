You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Mebane man was jailed under a $500,000 bond Wednesday after he was charged with threatening a district court judge.

Keith Pardee Kemsley, 52, was charged with threatening a legal court officer, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant said Kemsley threatened District Court Judge Ned Mangum, saying "#crucify you yes ... I meant that in the Biblical sense" and "putting him up on a crucifix will be my pleasure."