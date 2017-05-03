Warrant: Man with history of peeping charged with secretly taking photos
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged with secretly taking photos of a woman through her clothes.
Katrel D. Gulley, 24, was charged with secret peeping and possessing images of a person in violation of North Carolina's peeping law, according to arrest warrants. He was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond.
The warrant said Gulley used an "electronic photography device" to take a photo of a woman without her consent.
Gulley was also charged with peeping in 2012 in a Wake County courthouse bathroom. Previous reports said Gulley walked into the women's bathroom and looked over the top of a stall.
