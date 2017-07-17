You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh man has been arrested for stealing money from a patient’s room at WakeMed last month.

According to a warrant, Teman Tavio McNeil, 33, of 2246 Fox Ridge Manor, broke into a room at the hospital on June 26 and took $896 in cash, a cellphone and wallet, which contained credit and debit cards.

Authorities said the items were stolen from a patient who had momentarily stepped away from their room.

McNeil had been previously warned against entering the WakeMed campus at 300 New Bern Avenue by an officer, the warrant states.

McNeil was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny and second-degree trespassing.

According to the warrant, McNeil has a “large history” of misdemeanor larcenies and a previous charge of obtaining property under false pretenses.

McNeil is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.