— The man charged in the death of a 5-year-old Hillsborough boy, who was hit by a runaway construction truck, was unable to provide personal identification at the scene, according to newly released court documents.

Alejandro Suarez, 28, of Spider Lily Lane in Angier, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in the death of Everett Copeland. Suarez made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Suarez, a construction worker, left a dump truck unattended at the top of a hill on Dogwood Bloom Lane in the Forest Ridge subdivision. He told first responders that he had set the brake on the truck only to see it rolling free, but according to an arrest warrant, the truck was left unattended and he failed to effectively secure the parking break.

The truck rolled down the hill for about 100 yards, snapping overhead power lines before running into a home and hitting the boy, who was playing with three other children a driveway.

Officials said the truck was being used for construction on a new home.

Suarez was being held at the Orange County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

According to the Orange County District Attorney, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement put a detainer on Suarez.