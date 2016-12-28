You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— More than $4,000 in cash and a duffel bag containing drugs were found at the home of a Granville County deputy who authorities believe was involved in a murder-suicide at his in-laws' home in Fuquay-Varina last month, according to a search warrant released Wednesday.

Jeremy Pearce, 34, and Rebecka Pearce, 30, were found dead at a home on McLaurin Lane on Nov. 11 after she had called police to report a break in at her parents' home. The couple's two children, ages 2 and 6, were found unharmed in a locked bedroom.

According to court documents, the couple had a troubled marriage and had been in a custody battle over their girls.

Jeremy Pearce was on a 30-day paid suspension from the Granville County Sheriff's Office at the time of his death, but Sheriff Brindell Wilkins declined to release details of the suspension.

According to a search warrant, investigators found three envelopes containing a total of $4,120 in cash and a handwritten document reading "owner of stolen drug money" in Jeremy Pearce's home on Suncrest Village Lane in Raleigh. They also seized a duffel bag containing Schedule III drugs and paraphernalia, such as needles, two loaded handguns, a laptop computer and a cellphone.

At the site of the shooting, investigators found two more loaded handguns, three shell casings, a police radio, a body camera and a wallet containing a Granville County Sheriff's Office badge, two Wake Forest Police Department ID cards, another $286 in cash and various credit cards and bank slips, according to a second search warrant.