You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18TJM

— A bag of human teeth, rolls of duct tape and cash were taken from a Wendell home where the body of a 74-year-old woman who had been missing since last summer was found buried in March, according to search warrants unsealed this week.

Carolyn Sue Fox hadn't been seen since July 2016. Wake County Sheriff's Office investigators began searching for her in October after a concerned friend asked deputies to check her home at 6524 Turnipseed Road.

Her partially decomposed body was found March 23 buried about 3 feet underground in some nearby woods. Authorities haven't released her cause of death.

Around the same time that Fox's body was found, investigators searched the home she shared with her son, Stephen Owen Schrader, as well as an unfinished residence Schrader was building on the property. They found a bag of teeth inside an envelope labeled "Sue Fox," five rolls of duct tape, a bag with $900 in cash, various documents, a 60-pound bag of concrete and a book titled "Foundations and Concrete" on the property, according to search warrants.

A judge sealed the two search warrants in March, determining that disclosing their contents could hinder the investigation.

According to the warrants, an informant told investigators that Schrader mentioned in conversation in February that he had to bury his mother. The informant also said that he had done some construction work on Schrader's unfinished home several years ago, and the second floor was framed so as to hide a storage area, the warrants state.

Schrader, 53, hasn't been charged in his mother's death, but a grand jury indicted him in October on charges of abuse of a disabled or elderly person resulting in serious injury, exploitation of a disabled or elderly person's trust and obtaining property by false pretense.

He remains in the Wake County jail under a $200,000 bond.