Warrant: Atlanta woman put toddlers in oven, turned it on

Posted 7:40 p.m. yesterday
Updated 7:35 a.m. today

ATLANTA — A warrant says an Atlanta woman put her two young sons in an oven and turned it on.

Local media reported Monday that the warrant charging Lamora Williams with murder in the deaths of 1-year-old son Ja'Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke-Yaunte Penn says she put them in the oven sometime between midnight Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday.

A third boy, 3-year-old Jameel Penn Jr., was found unharmed.

Williams waived a court appearance Monday and was denied bail.

The father of all three children, Jameel Penn, says Williams called him by video chat Friday night to tell him his children were dead. Penn says he called police after seeing his sons on the floor.

Williams' sister, Tabitha Hollingsworth, says Williams should be put on suicide watch in the Fulton County jail.

6 Comments

  • Henry Cooper Oct 17, 9:08 a.m.
    Prayers...

    Sometimes there are mentally ill and sometimes there are just evil people and nothing can help them.

  • Janet Ghumri Oct 17, 8:48 a.m.
    horrible, just horrible. how could anyone do such a thing to their own children? smh

  • Catherine Edwards Oct 17, 8:28 a.m.
    Obviously mentally ill. Too bad our health system doesn't help these people better.

  • Jim Dunn Oct 17, 8:19 a.m.
    Agree. Let her kill herself and save the tax payers some money. There is no hope of rehabilitation for a person that would do this to their own children.

  • Anita Lambert Hawley Oct 17, 7:26 a.m.
    Let her commit suicide! Better still, put her in a oven and roast her to death!

  • Maureen Mercer Oct 16, 9:16 p.m.
    She deserves the death penalty so why not let her do it herself.