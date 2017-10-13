You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19OL1

— For those attending the North Carolina State Fair this weekend, get ready for sunny skies and warm temperatures.

"We have some warm temperatures ahead before some wild temperatures changes on Monday," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said Friday afternoon.

Friday night will be mainly cloudy, breezy and comfy with some light rain and drizzle possible. Highs for the evening will stay in the high 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer. You won't need a jacket at the fairgrounds, as highs will stay in the in the mid 80s throughout the day and evening, Fishel said.

Sunday's weather will be even warmer with temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s.

Monday's weather is when it will really get interesting.

"If you just look at your phone app, you're going to be misled in a big way."

With a cold front moving into the area, temperatures will shift dramatically throughout the day.

After a morning when temperatures will start out around 66 degrees, the cold front will pass, bringing temps down to 54 degrees by noon.

When the sun comes out, it will warm up to the 60s before the sun drops, bringing temperatures into the 50s again, Fishel said.

"One number doesn't tell you anything about Monday," he said. "When you compare temperatures at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon and 2 p.m Monday afternoon, there could be a 30-degree difference."

That variation will continue into next week, with highs in the high 60s and lows in the 40s.