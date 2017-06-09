You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— It's a good weekend to head to the beach.

Despite a chilly start on Friday, temperatures around central and eastern North Carolina will heat up this weekend, climbing into the high 80s and low 90s. Partly cloudy skies will reign, but they won't produce any rain.

"We're going to stay dry state-wide, and that's unusual," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "Typically in the mountains we'll have some afternoon storms pop up. (That's) not the case this weekend."

A high pressure system moving in from the West will keep that dry weather around for a while, Gardner said. But it will be accompanied by heat, too.

Beginning Sunday, the mercury will climb to 90 degrees, ushering in a string of high temperatures that top the mark. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all see temps climb to 95.

Add in a blanket of humidity and Gardner said the heat index will make it feel like 100 degrees.

"Even with all this heat and humidity we get into this week, our next chance of showers or thunderstorms is Thursday morning, with only a 20 percent chance," Gardner said.