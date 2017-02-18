You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Above-normal weekend temperatures kick off a string of several days of pleasant weather around the Triangle.

Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the low- to mid-70s. The skies will remain mostly dry, too, making for a good weekend to get outside.

"For today, we'll start to see a few more clouds around by lunchtime, (and) 65 degrees then," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "Partly to mostly cloudy later in the afternoon."

Those warm temperatures will persist through the week, as well.

The lowest projected high temperature through next week will come on Tuesday, when the high will only be 63 degrees. But the numbers will climb again toward the end of the week to reach back into the 70s.

The chance of rain will be low until the middle of next week.

"We see clouds increasing some on Wednesday, (and) that high of 65," Moss said. "Maybe a little bit of light rain."