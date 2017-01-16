What's on Tap

Wandering Moose truck delivers slow, low and super-cheesy

Posted 1:02 p.m. today
Updated 26 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — Slow cooked meats, scratch-made sauces, creamy bacon mac n cheese - what more could you ask for?

Anthony Reid and Matt Lundgren started the Wandering Moose about two years ago after being in the restaurant industry for a combined 39 years.

"The way Raleigh is, it was quickly becoming a hot spot for food trucks, so we figured why not go after it and put together something neat," Reid said.

The slow-roasted Black Angus Brisket Sandwich, with caramelized onions and bleu cheese, and the Moose Cubano, with slow-roasted pork and homemade bacon, are two of the most popular menu items.

