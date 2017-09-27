Walmart bra-theft suspect didn't deserve to be shot, family says
Knightdale, N.C. — More than one week after a woman shot a larceny suspect at her CPA firm after stealing 10 bras from a nearby Walmart, the man's family is demanding she be charged.
Authorities were called to the Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard on September 18 for a reported larceny when the suspect fled from the store on foot.
Officers chased the man, identified as Deandre Branch, 24, of Clayton, into C.H. Wells, CPA office building at 7048 Knightdale Blvd.
Once there, Branch forced his way inside the two-story building, which houses multiple businesses, and encountered 54-year-old Connie Wells inside the building.
Police are not releasing details about the encounter, but the incident left Branch with a single gunshot wound.
Wells, the owner of the business and a concealed handgun permitee, was working alone when the incident occurred.
Branch had a criminal history, including an assault charge against a woman. He is also on probation fora drug charge.
But Willie Mitchener, Branch's stepfather, said he believes something doesn't add up, and despite what he did, Branch should not be in this hospital.
"Seems like the more I learned about the whole situation, the madder I got" Mitchener said.
He said Branch, the father of a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, is still in the hospital and hoping to walk again.
"He is starting to gain a lot of his own body strength," he said.
Mitchener said he and his wife were just minutes away from the scene when they got the call.
"We were actually in Bible study that Monday night, and for us not even know, it was less than five minutes from where we were," he said.
Mitchener does not believes Branch was a threat to Wells.
"You're holding a firearm, so where is the danger at when, you know, you don't see a weapon on him, so you feel like you would have the upper hand anyway," Mitchener said. "But more or less you didn't give him a chance to respond anyway. This is a scared kid looking to hide somewhere."
Mitchener described Branch as nonconfrontational, and he wants Wells to be held accountable for the shooting.
"His life has been dramatically altered, while she still has the choice to go do whatever she wants to do," he said.
The case is being investigated by the Wake County District Attorney.
WRAL reached out to the Knightdale Police Department Wednesday, and a spokesperson said a joint statement will eventually be released with the DA. Reporters also reached out the attorney representing Wells and have not heard back.
Tim Orr Sep 27, 7:38 p.m.
If someone breaks into your home it's a safe assumption they are there to harm you. Don't make them fill out a questionnaire about why they are there. These parents were in church? Trying to sound like you're good parents and raised a good kid. I wish her aim had been better.
amalka67 Sep 27, 7:24 p.m.
I am not commenting on the crime as the police are not releasing all the info. However, the stepfather is quoted as saying, he was just a scared kid..." A 24 year old is not a kid, that's a grown man. This is the second time in as many weeks that I have read a quote from some parent like this. The other one was a 26 year old and the parent said he was just a kid who made a bad decision. Just what is the new age for adults to be held responsible for their actions?
Cnc Stone Sep 27, 7:21 p.m.
ridiculous! Now it's some one else's fault he acted the way he did stealing and breaking & entering are crimes & his family want charges filed ?
I think the police charged the right person !
James Dodson Sep 27, 6:59 p.m.
Ohhhhh.....the poor criminal!
Dave Hamrick Sep 27, 6:50 p.m.
So let's get this straight, Apparently his family had no control over his actions but they think that a total stranger that just someone barge into the building can. They should feel fortunate that he's alive.