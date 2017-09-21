You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19BHE

— Starting Oct. 1, children under 12 won’t be able to visit their moms or newborn siblings at WakeMed as a result of a new hospital policy.

According to information posted on the hospital’s website, the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) circulate widely in the fall, winter and early spring and can be deadly to newborns and young children.

To help stop the spread of those diseases to infants, a person must now be over the age of 12 to visit the labor, delivery and postpartum units and nurseries at all WakeMed facilities.

On the WakeMed Raleigh campus, those under 12 are also barred from visiting the neonatal intensive care unit, the pediatric intensive care unit and children’s hospital.

“Children under the age of 12 are much more likely to be carries of a respiratory virus due to their less-than-perfect hygiene practices and close proximity to others who may be sick,” said a statement from the hospital.

Hospital officials note that while a child may feel fine, flu symptoms can be contagious up to 24 hours before a person begins showing symptoms.

Exceptions to the visitation restrictions will be made in “very, very rare instances primarily for bereavement purposes or other significant extenuating family circumstances,” according to WakeMed.

Hospital officials said the restrictions will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, and noted that the number of illnesses in the community tends to decline around March.

“We truly understand that this visitation restriction is difficult for families to understand, but it is our job to make sure your fragile newborn baby enters the world in an infection-free environment,” said a statement from the hospital.