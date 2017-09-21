WakeMed to ban children from visiting newborn siblings
Posted 3:34 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Starting Oct. 1, children under 12 won’t be able to visit their moms or newborn siblings at WakeMed as a result of a new hospital policy.
According to information posted on the hospital’s website, the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) circulate widely in the fall, winter and early spring and can be deadly to newborns and young children.
To help stop the spread of those diseases to infants, a person must now be over the age of 12 to visit the labor, delivery and postpartum units and nurseries at all WakeMed facilities.
On the WakeMed Raleigh campus, those under 12 are also barred from visiting the neonatal intensive care unit, the pediatric intensive care unit and children’s hospital.
“Children under the age of 12 are much more likely to be carries of a respiratory virus due to their less-than-perfect hygiene practices and close proximity to others who may be sick,” said a statement from the hospital.
Hospital officials note that while a child may feel fine, flu symptoms can be contagious up to 24 hours before a person begins showing symptoms.
Exceptions to the visitation restrictions will be made in “very, very rare instances primarily for bereavement purposes or other significant extenuating family circumstances,” according to WakeMed.
Hospital officials said the restrictions will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, and noted that the number of illnesses in the community tends to decline around March.
“We truly understand that this visitation restriction is difficult for families to understand, but it is our job to make sure your fragile newborn baby enters the world in an infection-free environment,” said a statement from the hospital.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Elisa Barnes Sep 21, 4:26 p.m.
But you'll release the newborn home a day later to be exposed to the same child? Makes total sense.
Tim Orr Sep 21, 3:41 p.m.
That's sad. I guess it happens so rarely that it needs to be addressed. Make the parents responsible, don't punish the kids whose parents don't keep them clean. Soap, a mask and some gloves would be fine. Adults who come to visit straight from work bring just as many germs as kids. Adults are just as contagious as kids, 24 hours before symptoms. Stop this political correctness and tell the people when THEIR kids aren't clean enough to visit.