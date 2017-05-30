You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— School officials are investigating Tuesday morning after someone hung a teddy bear by a rope next to a sign that read “Make Wakefield Tripp Again #SmartLunch" from the roof of Wakefield High School.

Parents and students claim the act references the former principal, Tripp Crayton, who was replaced by Malik Bazzell in 2015.

"Let me be clear: This was an offensive act that has no place in our school," Bazzell said in a release. "The imagery is deeply offensive and everyone in our school community should be appalled."

Bazzell said the incident may have been part of the annual senior prank tradition, but "it is in no way funny. It is not a prank."

"As a school team, we will discuss ways to help our students better understand the community in which we want to live."

@WCPSS excuse me , i know it's not snowing or nothin but we're going to need yall to call more attention to this pic.twitter.com/8qkkPac7iu — cheiloproclitic . (@_savageunicorn) May 30, 2017