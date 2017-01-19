You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After a recent video that showed a Rolesville High School student being slammed to the ground by a police officer, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is suggesting that the Wake County Public School System start its own police force.

In a letter sent to Wake County school officials and county leaders, Harrison said the current safety approach for the school system is disjointed because it involves multiple agencies.

Harrison said there are 11 police chiefs and one sheriff who have oversight and direction of law enforcement efforts across the Wake County Public School System, which has more than 185,000 students, teachers, administrators and staff. Each of those agencies has different protocols and training standards that can often be in conflict with the goals and objectives set by the school board and superintendent, he said.

“It is imperative that we address this problem before it becomes a system failure that impacts a student, a teacher or a citizen of Wake County,” Harrison said in the letter.

Harrison, who recommended the formation of a police agency within the school system four years ago, said that a public safety department under the authority of the Wake County Public School System would ensure consistency and provide a command center that can monitor every school in the county. It would also provide a clearer line of communication between school administrators, educators and officers.

“The agency would provide its officers a specialized training program geared for the specific needs of our schools- building positive relationships with our students, educators and law enforcement officers,” he said.

While acknowledging that some may be concerned about upfront costs associated with the establishment of the new police agency, Harrison said he believes it will be a good investment in the long run.

In response to the letter, Wake County Public School System spokeswoman Lisa Luten released the following statement on behalf of Superintendent Jim Merrill:

“Dr. Merrill has no immediate comment. He has received the letter and always appreciates hearing from the sheriff. There are many points of view on the topic and Sheriff Harrison has made his preferences known before.”