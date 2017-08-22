You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As the new school year gets underway, parents of students in Wake County Public Schools can track their kid's bus with a new app.

The Here Comes the Bus app uses GPS data to track buses as they are on their routes and allows parents to see how close the bus is to a stop. Year-round and modified calendar bus rider families are able to use the app now, and traditional-calendar families will get access several weeks after the start of school.

Officials said the app will track about 750 buses once traditional-calendar routes are brought up to speed.

The app is free and works on computers, tablets or smart phones. Parents will need their district's code and their student's ID number to sign up.

While the app will give parents a better way to track a bus route, school officials said it's not 100 percent reliable because it doesn't track substitute buses. On average, 10 percent of the buses on the street on any given day are substitutes.