— Wake County school board members were gearing up to make tough decisions Tuesday evening after the budget approved by county commissioners for the next fiscal year did not fund their entire request.

The district will get $21 million more in funding over last year, but that falls short of the $45 million increase the school system requested. The district is still trying to figure out what the proposed state budget will mean for its bottom-line. At the moment, district officials made it clear that they do not have a plan.

County Manager Jim Hartmann suggested school leaders could use surplus funds to make up the difference.

The state funding proposal includes increases to teacher and principal pay, but opponents say it is not enough and it shortchanges funding for school supplies.

School board members said they are unhappy about the funding they will receive and worry some of the initiatives they were excited about will not happen.

“We don’t have a plan other than to remind the community that, yes, Wake County Public School System always gets it done on behalf of our 161,000 students. But, we are very clear that we are not sure how that is going to happen today,” said Wake County school board Chairwoman Monika Johnson-Hostler.