— A state mandate to lower class sizes in kindergarten through third grade is meant to improve learning, but some schools in Wake County are running out of room to make it work.

School board members on Tuesday discussed what it would take to meet the requirements of the new mandate and said 9,500 more seats would be required.

Most elementary schools can make it happen, in some cases by holding multiple classes in a classroom, blending grades and increasing class sizes in upper grades.

The class size mandate is more difficult for 27 schools which could face attendance caps. Transfer students at those schools may be sent back to their base assignment school.

Board member Bill Fletcher said, in some cases, the class size mandate intended to improve learning could actually hurt it.

“There needs to be some rational discussion about that with the folks that made the decision that this is the right allocation strategy for every school in North Carolina,” he said.

School board members are still weighing their options and the discussion will continue in a meeting later this month.