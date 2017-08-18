You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A week or more ago, I wrote about 11 events across the Triangle that offered solar eclipse events.

Some updates:

All of the Wake County Public Library System's solar eclipse events are full. Registration is required for those and only people who have registered will get eclipse glasses offered at those events. Wake County libraries do not have glass that are available to the general public, who have not registered for the library events.

Also ... eclipse glasses will NOT be available at the event at Historic Yates Mill County Park on Monday. Wake County has received a recall notice from Amazon for the glasses that officials ordered for this event and cannot guarantee their authenticity.

"With the safety of our visitors in mind, we have decided not to give them out. As an alternative. we will have some pinhole viewers available," a press release says.

Want to make your own pinhole viewer? We have instructions, courtesy of the Museum of Life and Science.