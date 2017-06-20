You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Nxv

— Wake Forest police are seeking public assistance in locating a 36-year-old man who went missing Monday.

Authorities said Willis Lee Sellers, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Monday along the 700 block of Rockville Road.

He is described as being black and balding with brown hair. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds.

Sellers was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt and white shorts.

Anybody with information is asked to call Wake Forest police at 919-554-6150.