Wake Forest police searching for missing 36-year-old man
Posted 10:34 p.m. today
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest police are seeking public assistance in locating a 36-year-old man who went missing Monday.
Authorities said Willis Lee Sellers, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Monday along the 700 block of Rockville Road.
He is described as being black and balding with brown hair. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds.
Sellers was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt and white shorts.
Anybody with information is asked to call Wake Forest police at 919-554-6150.
