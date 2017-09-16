You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Wake Forest police issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for a 77-year-old man who went missing Friday evening.

Neal William Newhouse was last seen in the 300 block of North Main Street in Wake Forest, police said. He was driving a black and silver 2007 Ford Freestyle SUV.

Police said Newhouse, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, is a white man who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with an American flag on the front, navy blue sweatpants and brown leather shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Newhouse should call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.