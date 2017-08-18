You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18s2B

— The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 10-year-old Tahkizen "TK" S. Robinson.

He was last seen around 5 p.m. near the Northern Regional Center.

He was last seen wearing a red pullover and shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tahkizen “TK” S. Robinson is urged to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.