Local News
Wake Forest police search for missing 10-year-old
Posted 10:46 p.m. yesterday
Updated 10:49 p.m. yesterday
Wake Forest, N.C. — The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 10-year-old Tahkizen "TK" S. Robinson.
He was last seen around 5 p.m. near the Northern Regional Center.
He was last seen wearing a red pullover and shorts.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tahkizen “TK” S. Robinson is urged to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.
