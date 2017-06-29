You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man shown in a surveillance image.

The subject is wanted in connection with two car break-ins that occurred on the evening of June 20.

The first incident took place along the 1100 block of Front Gate Lane and the other along the 700 block of Heritage Arbor Drive.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the person is asked to call the police department tip line at 919-435-9610 or 911.

All calls are confidential.