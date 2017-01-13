You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two men from Columbia, S.C. are facing a host of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Friday afternoon in Wake Forest.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported larceny involving two suspects at a Walmart, located at 2114 S. Main St. The suspects left the scene, but officers initiated a pursuit.

In an attempt to elude police, the suspects turned left on to westbound Dr. Calvin Jones Highway, crossed the median and struck an oncoming car near Galaxy Drive.

The two suspects, who were identified as Kendall James Belton and Charles Everette Green, were taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to WakeMed with minor injuries.

Once Belton and Green are released from the hospital, they will be charged.