— The Wake Forest Fourth of July fireworks show is celebrating its 44th year on Monday. The community event, run entirely by volunteers and donations, takes months to plan.

"I love the town coming together. There will be people here that have been coming here for 44 years," said organizer Rob Mitchell.

Mitchell, a CPA by day, grew up in Wake Forest.

"I was born and raised here. I came to this event as a child, so when I was older, my wife and I both started helping out with it. Once it was time for someone to take it over, I stepped up and said, 'Hey, we'd like to do it,'" Mitchell said.

David Davis said the event is still exciting, even after more than four decades.

"I still get the joy out of it because we like to make people feel happy," he said.

The committee raised $30,000 for the two-day celebration. The highlight is the 15-minute fireworks display.

"I guess the thrill is when you see the last shell go up after the finale and you hear the crowd just roar," David said. "That is the thrill. We know we did our job when you hear the crowd roar."

About 7,000 people are expected at the event. Tickets are $5.