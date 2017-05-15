You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday on charges he raped a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Wake Technical Community College's Northern Wake campus.

Randy Bladermer Chavez-Argueta was arrested at his home at 1201 Kavkaz St. in Raleigh and charged with second-degree forcible rape. He was being held in the Wake County jail under $250,000 bail.

The incident allegedly took place around midday on March 30.

Chavez-Argueta was a student in the Wake Early College of Health and Sciences, which meets on the campus at 6600 Louisburg Road. Lisa Cummings, principal of the program, called parents last week to deliver the message.

"I want to assure you that all of us at Wake Early College care deeply about the safety and well-being of all of our students," Cummings said in the message.

Authorities say the victim was also a student.

Wake Early College of Health and Sciences is operated on the Wake Tech campus by the Wake County Public School System. It allows students to take college classes tuition-free and to earn both a high school diploma and an associate's degree in five years.

The Wake Tech campus community is deeply troubled by these allegations. The safety and well being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is most important, as we work hard to maintain a safe and secure learning environment. Acts of violence or unlawful behavior of any kind will not be tolerated.