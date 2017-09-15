You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Five North Carolina State University football players won't face sex assault charges in connection with allegations made by women who attended a July party on campus, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday.

"The evidence does not support moving forward with a criminal prosecution," Freeman said in a statement.

Three women said they were assaulted at the party, which took place in the Wolf Village apartment of one of the players.

One of the women told investigators she experienced blackouts and believes she was raped by as many as seven people, according to search warrants in the case. She also told police she thought the attack was recorded on other students' cell phones.

Another woman told police she was approached from behind and groped by somebody, but she was able to leave the apartment. A third woman said she felt pressured to have sex twice with one of the men because he was being aggressive, telling investigators that she felt "it would be best for her to go ahead and get it over with."

Under North Carolina law, a conviction for second-degree rape or sexual battery requires a finding that force was used in the commission of the assault and that the assault was against the will of the victim, or that the victim was mentally incapacitated, mentally disabled or physically helpless at the time of the assault, Freeman said in her emailed statement.

She said she had to weigh conflicting statements from the people involved and also reviewed the statements of other witnesses, university security video footage and messages between the people involved. She also consulted with toxicology experts in reaching the decision not to prosecute, she said.

Because underage drinking and illegal drug use occurred at the party, the five football players were disciplined by the university for violating the student-athlete code of conduct and team rules: Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were dismissed from the team, while Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas were suspended.

Moore, Collins and Lyas remain suspended, pending the outcome of a Title IX investigation N.C. State is conducting to determine if any violations of the student code of conduct occurred, school officials said.

"As we have said throughout the investigations into these allegations, we respect due process," Athletics Director Debbie Yow said in a statement. "The student-athletes will remain suspended from competition until the conclusion of the University’s continuing Title IX investigation."

"As I said previously, I will be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline. We have a team full of young men committed to representing the University with integrity and respect," football coach Dave Doeren said in a statement.